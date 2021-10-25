Cricket

IPL 2022 new teams: RPSG Group and CVC Capitals win bids for two new teams in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 new teams: BCCI finally announced the two new cities and their owners to take part in the Indian Premier League 2022 season.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan wasn’t supposed to wear the Jordan 11s but did so anyway”: How the Bulls legend went against his sneaker designer to lace up the iconic ‘Concord’ 11s
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
IPL 2022 new teams: BCCI finally announced the two new cities and their owners to take part in the Indian Premier League 2022 season.
IPL 2022 new teams: RPSG Group and CVC Capitals win bids for two new teams in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 new teams: BCCI finally announced the two new cities and their owners to…