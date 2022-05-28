IPL 2022 winner prediction: GT vs RR IPL 2022 final winner prediction

IPL 2022 winner prediction: Gujarat Titans are aiming for their first IPL trophy, whereas Rajasthan Royals are the inaugural IPL champions.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the final match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams finished at the top-2 positions in the league table. Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 to reach the final, whereas Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 to seal their spot in the final.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans have faced each other two times this season, and Gujarat Titans have emerged victories in both of them. The main strength of Gujarat Titans has been their lower-order, the way David Miller has played this season has been magnificent for the side.

Miller has been the highest run-scorer of the side with 449 runs at an average of 64.14, whereas his S/R has been 141.19. Hardik Pandya has also played some valuable knocks for the side. Once again, the eyes will be on the opening partnership of Shubhman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

The bowling of the side has been their biggest strength. Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan have been the best wicket-takers of the side with 19 and 18 wickets, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals have been the most balanced side of the IPL 2022 season. The bowling has been the biggest strength of this side, where Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin are the main spinners, whereas Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy will take care of the pace attack.

There is enough variety in the Royals’ bowling line-up for all the stages of the match. Chahal has been excellent with 26 wickets, whereas all the other bowlers have also taken wickets in double digits.

The batting of the side relies heavily on Jos Buttler, who has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Buttler has scored 824 runs in the tournament, courtesy of four centuries. Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin and other batters have also played some significant knocks at important times.

IPL 2022 winner prediction: This match can go down the wire, but looking at the balance of both sides, Rajasthan Royals looks the favourite to win this match.