IPL Prize money 2022: IPL first prize money 2022 and IPL 3rd place prize money 2022

IPL Prize money 2022: The final of Indian Premier League 2022 will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Indian Premier League 2022 has reached its business stage. Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in the tournament’s final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final is said to be a sold-out event, and over 1.25 lakhs people will attend the event.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier-2 to qualify for the finals, whereas Gujarat defeated Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 match. Both teams finished at the top-2 positions in the table.

This is Gujarat’s first-ever IPL season, and they are just one step away from the title. Rajasthan Royals are the inaugural champions of the IPL, and this will be their first final after the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

IPL Prize money 2022

Indian Premier League is the wealthiest T20 League in the World, and the same prize money is enormous too. The champion of the tournament will get INR 20 crores. When IPL was launched in 2008, the prize money for the winners was just INR 4.8 crores.

The runners-up of the IPL 2022 will get prize money of INR 13 crores. The loser team of the Qualifier-2 will get INR 7 crores, whereas the loser team of the Eliminator will get INR 6.5 crores. So, Royal Challengers Bangalore will get INR 7 crores this season, whereas the Lucknow Super Giants will get INR 6.5 crores.

There are various individual awards as well such as Orange Cap, Purple Cap, etc. So, the award ceremony of the Indian Premier League is going to be a long long process.

However, it is interesting that KL Rahul is getting INR 17 crores for playing in IPL 2022, whereas players like Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant are getting INR 16 crores. Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG company bought the Lucknow franchise for INR 7090 crores this season.