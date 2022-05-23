Eden Gardens pitch report GT vs RR: Gujarat vs Rajasthan Eden Gardens Kolkata pitch report 2022 IPL Qualifier 1

Eden Gardens pitch report GT vs RR: The Playoffs of IPL 2022 will start with the Qualifier-1 match between Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-1 match of Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of this match will qualify for the final, whereas the loser will get one more chance.

Gujarat Titans finished as the table-toppers with 20 points, whereas Rajasthan Royals finished at the 2nd spot with 18 points under their belt. The Royals are into the IPL playoffs after a wait of four long years, whereas this is the first season of Gujarat Titans.

Eden Gardens pitch report GT vs RR

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens last hosted an IPL game in 2019. Eden Gardens was set to host some games in IPL 2021, but it was postponed midway due to the Covid outbreak. The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has always been a batting beauty with a tinge of grass on it.

Earlier, the track in Kolkata used to be a spin-friendly wicket, but after the layover of the new surface, the pacers have started enjoying bowling at the Eden Gardens. The new-ball bowlers will get a visible amount of swing under light with the new ball in hand. If the batters can survive those initial overs, they can make their mark.

Eden Gardens. Pink and Blue. 🏟💗💙 pic.twitter.com/d1QTD7q5C3 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 23, 2022

The outfield at the Eden Gardens is fast as a bullet, and once placed in the gap, it is almost impossible to stop the ball. There are some practice pitches as well near the boundary ropes which makes the job of the fielders even more difficult.

Eden Gardens recently hosted the 3-match T20I series between India and West Indies this year in February. All three games were mostly dominated by the batters, where 176 runs was the average 1st innings score in that series.

It is worth mentioning that there is a high possibility of rain in this match, so both captains would want to bowl first considering the DLS rule in mind.