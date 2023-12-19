IPL 2024 Auction Live Telecast Channel And OTT Platform

The IPL 2024 auction is just about to start and the viewers can watch the telecast in India on two different platforms. The TV rights are with Star Sports Network and the auction will be live across the different channels of the same. However, the digital rights are with Viacom 18 and the users will be able to watch the action for absolutely free on the Jio Cinema website and applications.

To cater to a wide range of audiences, the auction will be available in multiple languages. On Star Sports, you can watch the event in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. On Jio Cinema, apart from the mentioned five languages, the users can watch the action in Bhojpuri and Punjabi as well.

Former players like Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, etc did a mock auction on Jio Cinema representing a team each. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc emerged as the most expensive player and RCB bought him for a massive price of INR 18.50 crore, which will be very unlikely in the real auction.

During the mock auction, Raina believed Josh Hazlewood should return to Chennai Super Kings as it will be like a homecoming for him. Former RCB’s coach Mike Hesson questioned Raina’s call due to Hazlewood’s availability. For those unversed, Hazlewood will miss the major chunk of the tournament and will be available from May only. However, Raina gave a terrific response to Hesson’s doubts.

“CSK will secure a playoff spot by them, so we only require him for the second phase of the IPL,” Raina replied.

IPL auction is already a very eventful affair and with such bright minds being part of the broadcast, it assures to be even more exciting. While many of the OTT channels charging prices to watch these kind of affairs, getting to watch it for free will be a delight for the digital audience.