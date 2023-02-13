IPL auction streaming platform app: IPL auction 2023 live streaming channel name and number on Tata Sky

Today is going to be a historic day in Women’s cricket as the auction of the WPL 2023 will take place today from 2:30 pm. The demand for a Women’s T20 League in India has been going on for a very long time now, and it is finally becoming a reality. A total of 409 players will go under the hammer today.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and the rest are overseas. All five teams can pick a maximum of 18 players, so a maximum of 90 players will be bought from the auction list. Each squad must have a minimum of 15 players after the auction. The purse of each team is INR 12 crores, and teams must use at least INR 9 crores.

Malika Advani will be the female auctioneer for the event. There are 5 base price brackets in the auction i.e. INR 50 Lacs, INR 40 Lacs, INR 30 Lacs, INR 20 Lacs and INR 10 Lacs.

The rights of the WPL Auction 2023 have been grabbed by Viacom 18, and they will be broadcasting the event in India. Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD will be broadcasting the auction on TV. The channel is available in both SD and HD on the different DTH platforms in India.

The auction will be streamed digitally on the Jio Cinema app and website as well. It is to note that watching the WPL auction live on Jio Cinema is absolutely free, and the users can watch the event at their convenience. To directly reach the Jio Cinema website, click here.

Lydia Greenway, Abhinav Mukund and Lisa Sthalekar will be experts present in the Sports 18 studios to bring the event to the audience. Suhail Chandhok will be hosting the event. The event is expected to be an entertaining affair with a lot of star names going under the hammer.

