IPL auctioneer name 2022: Who is Hugh Edmeades?

IPL auctioneer name 2022: Hugh Edmeades, who made his IPL debut in 2018 is set to continue for his 4th successive season.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 600 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction. There are some major absentees like Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, etc from the names registered.

The IPL auction is the annual process organized by the BCCI to split players into different teams. An auctioneer is responsible to overtake the process and one by one he takes bids for the players. All the eight teams along with their coaches, statisticians, and more take part in the auction.

It is said that a team can win half of the tournament on the auction table itself. So, the IPL auction plays a very vital part ahead of any season. The team hires special people in order to dedicate a specific maximum amount for any particular player. The players are divided into different categories like capped batters, capped bowlers, uncapped batters, etc.

To know about Silent tie-breaker rule, click here.

Who is Hugh Edmeades?

Hugh Edmeades was appointed by BCCI in 2018 to be the auctioneer. He replaced Richard Madley, who was doing the job since the inception of the IPL. Edmeades has over 35 years of experience in conducting auctions and has led more than 2,500 auctions globally. The Brit has been a part of auctions in areas involving international fine art, classic cars and also for those involving charities. Moreover, he has auctioned players, items and other things in excess of 310,000 lots for a staggering amount of 2.7 billion pounds.

Meet the auctioneer of IPL mega auction, Hugh Edmeades! He is continuing this for 4th time in a row! 👏🏻#IPL2022MegaAuction pic.twitter.com/URxvw6coOi — Pratyush Mahapatra (@cricketpratyush) February 4, 2022

He has experience in auctions involving paintings, fine furniture, ceramics, films and sporting memorabilia. He is only the second individual after Madley to receive the honour and privilege of conducting the mega event. The mega auction will take place in February, whereas the season will start in March.