Cricket

What happened to IPL 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades: Hugh Edmeades collapses during Wanidu Hasaranga IPL bid

Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
RCB auction 2022: List of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL auction 2022
Next Article
What happens to Unsold Players in IPL auction: List of unsold players in IPL auction 2022
Cricket Latest News
What happens to Unsold Players in IPL auction: List of unsold players in IPL auction 2022
What happens to Unsold Players in IPL auction: List of unsold players in IPL auction 2022

Unsold Players in IPL auction: Three high-profile players have remained unsold in the first round…