What happened to IPL 2022 auctioneer Hugh Edmeades: Hugh Edmeades collapses during Wanidu Hasaranga IPL bid

Hugh Edmeades collapses: The renowned Indian Premier League auctioneer has faced a medical emergency in Bengaluru.

During the first day of Indian Premier League 2022 auction in Bengaluru, illustrious auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed while conducting the auction. The shocking development led to a halt in the auction process.

It all happened when the third round of players were up for picks. Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga was on the verge of crossing the 10 crore-mark when the Edmeades collapsed from the stage to fall on the ground.

The owners sitting in front of the stage were all left shocked as some of them were looking for immediate medical attention regarding Edmeades.

The English auctioneer never looked uncomfortable while conducting the auction today. It was in the middle of an intense bidding war between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore regarding Hasaranga that Edmeades fell down from the stage.

Just when one was sincerely hoping for the well-being of Edmeades, reports from the venue are that Edmeades is doing fine with no internal issue. Readers must note that a one-hour lunch break has been taken in the meantime.

Hugh Edmeades collapses during Wanidu Hasaranga IPL bid

Very relieved to see the auctioneer get up and walk out with support from the bcci folks around. That was a scary moment, hope he’s fine. 🙏🏼 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) February 12, 2022

A 36-year-old career. The man has successfully conducted 2700 auctions all over the world. Art pieces, vintage cars, charity — you name it. Eric Clapton’s guitar, Bond’s Aston Martin, Mandela’s birthday celebration. Hugh Emeades is a legend. God, I’m praying he’s alright! — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 12, 2022

Cut live pictures man! — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) February 12, 2022

Update from ground zero! Hugh Edmeades the auctioneer is fine but a bit shaken! Was a physical fall no internal issues with him #CricbuzzLive — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) February 12, 2022

Relief. Hugh Edmeades is fine #IPLAuction — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 12, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.