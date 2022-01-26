“IPL continues to be a tournament that offers a huge amount to players”: George Bailey backs Australian players to feature in IPL 2022

George Bailey has offered his backing to the Australian players to play in IPL 2022 despite the busy schedule of the Australian side.

The schedule of the Australian cricket team has been very tight this season. After the Ashes 2021-22, the Aussies will now play a 5-game T20I series against Sri Lanka at home. They have announced their squad for the series, where they have rested David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. After the Sri Lankan series, they will travel to Pakistan after a span of 24 years.

The multi-format series will start from 3 March with the test series, whereas the last game will be a T20I on 5 April 2022. However, if reports are to be believed, the Aussies can be forced to name different red-ball and white-ball sides. The red-ball side is going to be full-strength, whereas the players can be rotated in the white-ball squads. IPL 2022 is reportedly set to start from 27 March 2022, and almost every major Australian player is a part of the auction.

George Bailey backs Aussies to play in IPL 2022

Glenn Maxwell has been retained by the RCB, whereas the Lucknow franchise have signed Marcus Stoinis. Players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, etc will go under the hammer. Mitchell Starc has again decided to opt-out of the IPL. However, national selector George Bailey has said that he will back the decision of Aussie players to feature in the IPL.

“It’s tough for the multi-format guys to work out that balance of where do they get time to physically replenish their energy reserves, particularly for fast bowlers,” Bailey said.

“But that’s part and parcel of a modern cricketer’s life.”

“It (the IPL) continues to be a tournament that offers a huge amount to players.”

“From a learning perspective and I don’t think the monetary side of things can be discounted … for a reasonably brief period of work, the pay days are pretty enormous for a certain percentage of them.”

George Bailey has also said that the experience of working with different coaches and world-class players will help the players to prepare for the T20 World Cup.

“That’s a terrific opportunity,” Bailey said.