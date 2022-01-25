“I feel like I’m at the top of my game”: Ben McDermott selected in Australia’s squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka

Australia have recalled Ben McDermott and Travis Head for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, David Warner and Mitch Marsh are rested.

Australia have announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. As expected, Ben McDermott has been recalled in the team after his terrific BBL 11 campaign. McDermott scored 577 runs at 48.08 in BBL 11, whereas he had a S/R of 153.86. Ben also scored two centuries and three half-centuries in the tournament.

Apart from Ben Mcdermott, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, and Jhye Richardson are also back in the team. Head, who won the Man of the Series in Ashes 2021-22 is set for his first T20I appearance after 2018. The selectors have rested David Warner and Mitch Marsh ahead of the multi-format Pakistan tour. Head coach Justin Langer will also take a break from this series.

Josh Hazlewood returns in the side after missing the four Ashes tests, whereas Pat Cummins has also been selected. Aaron Finch will continue to lead the side. Daniel Sams and Daniel Christian miss out.

Ben McDermott believes he is at the top of his game

Ben McDermott, who won the BBL 11 player of the tournament award was almost a certain pick. In the absence of David Warner, McDermott will get more chances at the top-order with Aaron Finch. Players like Matthew Wade, Brett Lee, and Mark Waugh have already said that they want Ben in the side. McDermott said that he is at the top of his game and is ready to play for Australia.

“I don’t think that I wasn’t ready to play for Australia (before), but I do feel ready now,” McDermott said.

“I feel like I’m at the top of my game.”

“I’ve developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven’t been good ones, I won’t shy away from that, but I’ve definitely learned from those experiences and hopefully I come back well.”

577 runs 🏃‍♂️

29 sixes 🙌

TWO centuries back to back 💯 Your Player of the Tournament for #BBL11, Ben McDermott! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aqfl2WB7cZ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2022

Australia’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is:

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.