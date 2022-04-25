“IPL Legend”: Irfan Pathan congratulates Shikhar Dhawan for completing 6000 IPL runs in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 match

Irfan Pathan congratulates Shikhar Dhawan: The former Indian all-rounder congratulated the veteran batter for achieving a personal milestone.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings opening batter Shikhar Dhawan scored his 65th half-century in the history of the tournament to power his team to 187/4 in 20 overs.

Opening the batting with captain Mayank Agarwal (18), Dhawan put together a 110-run second-wicket partnership alongside Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) to lay a solid foundation for a death-overs blast. As a result, Punjab scored 35 crucial runs in the last two overs.

An archetype Dhawan-like knock witnessed the left-handed batter scoring just 27 (23) at the halfway mark. With the surface in Mumbai not very conducive to big-hitting tonight, Dhawan appeared to have both assessed and adjusted to the same quite early in this innings.

Hence, the 36-year old batter was seen milking singles and doubles and hitting boundaries all along the ground. Such risk-free shots were the principal constituent of Dhawan scoring 88* (59) with the help of nine fours and two sixes on Monday.

Dhawan, who completed his half-century in the 15th over, attacked CSK pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Dwayne Bravo, in particular. In what is Dhawan’s second IPL 2022 half-century, it is his 46th in the IPL, eighth against Super Kings and sixth at this venue.

Irfan Pathan congratulates Shikhar Dhawan for completing 6,000 IPL runs

In the process, Dhawan became only the second batter in the history of the IPL to bring up 6,000 IPL runs. Second-highest run-scorer across 15 IPL seasons after former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (6,402), Dhawan received applauds from former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan among many others.

Congratulations Shera on scoring 6000 ipl runs @SDhawan25 A Great team man ✅ IPL legend ✅ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2022

