“Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot”: Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows at Old Trafford

English captain Ben Stokes smashed a glass window during the 2nd test against South Africa, and a journalist requested him to be cautious.

England and South Africa are up against each other in the 2nd test of the 3-match test series at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. South Africa bundled out for just 151 runs in the first innings, courtesy of some fine bowling by the English pacers. James Anderson and Stuart Broad got 3 wickets each.

In reply, England also lost the plot, and they were 43-3 at one stage, but the comeback story was then scripted by Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes. Jonny Bairstow missed his half-century by just a run and got out for 49 runs on Nortje’s delivery.

After Bairstow’s dismissal, Stokes and Woakes continued to dominate the South African bowlers. Ben Stokes completed his half-century in the process, and he was at his very best. He was hitting the spinners for fun, whereas he batted a little cautiously against the pacers of South Africa.

Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows

Journalist Melinda Farrell tweeted and requested Ben Stokes to not hit the glass windows at the Old Trafford in Manchester. She said that if Stokes will hit the shot a little more to left, the window won’t be able to take the hit and she will then be covered in glass. The fear was understandable though.

“Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot a little more to your left. I fear this window won’t take a hit and I’ll be covered in glass. Thanks in advance,” Melinda Farrell tweeted.

On the 5th ball of the 68th oval, Stokes smashed Simon Harmer for a six to complete his half-century. Harmer bowled a quicker delivery towards off and Stokes ran down the pitch to smash the ball over long on for a maximum. The ball straight went towards the English dressing room’s glass window, but it just cracked instead of getting shattered.