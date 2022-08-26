Cricket

“Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot”: Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows at Old Trafford

English captain Ben Stokes smashed a glass window during the 2nd test against South Africa, and a journalist requested him to be cautious.
“Please, Ben, do not repeat that shot”: Journalist requests Ben Stokes to keep sixes away from glass windows at Old Trafford

