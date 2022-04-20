Most runs in IPL: Fastest 6000 runs in IPL history list

Most runs in IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League.

In the IPL 2022 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan can achieve a brilliant IPL milestone. Dhawan just needs 11 runs to become just the 2nd player after Virat Kohli to achieve the milestone of 6000 IPL runs.

It is interesting that Shikhar Dhawan, who is playing for Punjab Kings this season will face his old teammates in Delhi Capitals. Dhawan has enjoyed some brilliant scoring seasons with the Delhi Capitals in the past.

Most runs in IPL

Virat Kohli has scored the highest runs in the history of the IPL. He is the only player in the IPL history to cross the barrier of 6000 IPL runs. He has scored 6402 runs at an average of 36.79, whereas his S/R has been 129.83. Virat has scored five centuries in the competition so far.

It is interesting to note that four out of Virat’s five centuries came in the 2016 season only. Virat was at his very best in the 2016 edition, where he broke all sorts of records. Kohli scored 973 runs in IPL 2016 at an average of 81.08, courtesy of four centuries. No player has scored more runs in a single season than Virat Kohli in 2016.

RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2016: The tale of six stitches and a ton. A Virat Kohli masterclass at the Chinnaswamy. 😍#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/D6K7gK3ZEv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 9, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan is 2nd on the top run-scorers list. The Southpaw has been a constant name in the run-scorers list, and he is still going strong. He has scored 5989 IPL runs at an average of 34.82, courtesy of a couple of centuries. He scored both of his centuries in the IPL 2022 season, where he scored 618 runs.

Rohit Sharma also is not far away from Shikhar Dhawan, and he has scored 5725 runs at 30.78, courtesy of a single century and 40 half-centuries. Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL with 5 IPL trophies under his belt.

In terms of overseas players, David Warner has been the best one to play the tournament at least in terms of numbers. Warner possesses an amazing record, and he has scored 5580 runs at a brilliant average of 41.64. He has smashed four IPL centuries so far.