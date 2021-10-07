IPL Man of the Match 2021 today KKR vs RR: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Kolkata vs Rajasthan IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match 2021 today KKR vs RR: The fast bowler from Kolkata Knight Riders won the match award for picking career-best figures.

During the 54th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs to all but confirm a playoff berth for themselves.

Asked to bat first by Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson, Kolkata put on board a formidable 171/4 in 20 overs on the back of a 79-run opening partnership between Shubman Gill (56) and Venkatesh Iyer (38). Been backed by KKR despite mediocre runs, Gill scoring consecutive half-centuries in the business end of the league stage has worked wonders for his team.

“Losing the toss and having to set was a difficult challenge. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have been the shining lights for us in the second half. I thought we were brilliant to take the opportunities,” KKR captain Eoin Morgan was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

While a 172-run target was always going to be difficult for Royals on a slower pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the shambolic manner in which they batted put on display a one-sided contest.

Barring all-rounder Rahul Tewatia (44), no other batter from Rajasthan appeared to be in control of his innings. As a result, the team ended up getting bundled out for 85 in 16.1 overs.

With bowling figures of 3.1-0-21-4, KKR pacer Shivam Mavi was the pick of their bowlers as he picked the crucial wickets of Samson (1), Shivam Dube (18), Glenn Phillips (8) and Tewatia. Lockie Ferguson, who had replaced Tim Southee for this match, also picked impressive figures of 4-0-18-3.

“Very happy to do this in this stage of the game. Plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and not give room because the ball was staying low. [Favourite wicket] Shivam Dube’s. When you get someone lbw or bowled, you feel good as a bowler. We’ve done what we need to. Lets see what happens tomorrow,” Mavi was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award for picking his career-best T20 bowling figures.