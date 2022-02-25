IPL new format: Detailed explanation of 2022 IPL format

IPL new format: The Indian Premier League 2022 will be played in a brand new format after the arrival of two new teams.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. IPL 2022 is set to start in late March, whereas it will go until late June.

All the teams have made their official squads after two grueling days of IPL auction. However, after the auction, all the eyes are on the mega cricketing event now. Ishan Kishan emerged as the highest buy of the auction, whereas Deepak Chahar also fetched a hefty sum. Kolkata Knight Riders have already announced their new captain in Shreyas Iyer.

IPL new format

It is now confirmed that the IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

The 10 IPL teams will be divided into two groups for a total of 74 matches in the 2022 edition that will also include the playoffs and final. Here are the two groups (ranked according to the number of titles they’ve won) pic.twitter.com/olEPPQxSqR — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 25, 2022

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

The playoffs will be the same as before. The top-2 teams will play the qualifier, whereas the remaining two teams will play the Eliminator.

Out of 70 games, 55 games will happen in Mumbai, whereas 15 of them will happen in Pune. A total of four stadiums will be used to host the tournament, one in Pune, and three in Mumbai. Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and Dr DY Patil Stadium are in Mumbai, whereas the MCA Stadium will be used in Pune.