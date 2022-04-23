IPL playoff 2022 schedule: 2022 IPL playoffs schedule and fixtures

IPL playoff 2022 schedule: The BCCI finally announced the playoffs schedule and fixtures for the ongoing IPL 2022 on Saturday.

With the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) having crossed the halfway stage of the league stage, the apex council of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Saturday announced the schedule for the four knock-out or the playoff matches.

To brush it up, a total of 70 matches would be played by the 10 teams in the ongoing season after they were divided into two groups of five each ranked on the basis of number of titles won and total final appearances.

With 36 matches already done and dusted with, the league stage would end with the encounter between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 22 (Sunday).

IPL playoff 2022 schedule

Along expected lines, the conduction of the playoff matches would take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator fixtures would take place on May 24 and May 26 respectively at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Eliminator 2 and the grand finale would take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27 and May 29 respectively.

The schedule has meant that the winner of ‘Eliminator’ would have to travel all the way from Kolkata to Ahmedabad to play the ‘Eliminator 2’ fixture the very next day.

The good news for fans in Kolkata and Ahmedabad is that all the four playoff matches would be played with the stadiums operating at 100% crowd capacity.

Update from Apex Council Meeting: The first #IPL2022 play-off and eliminator in Kolkata on May 24 and 26 followed by second play-off and final at Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively will be held to full capacity. — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) April 23, 2022

