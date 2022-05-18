IPL playoff scenario: How many teams qualify for playoffs in IPL?

IPL playoff scenario: Seven teams are battling for three remaining spots in the Indian Premier League 2022 playoff stages.

Indian Premier League 2022 is fastly reaching its business end and just four league matches are left in the tournament. The top-4 teams will qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022. Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs, and they have confirmed their place in the top-2 spots as well. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament.

IPL playoff scenario

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are at 16 points each after 13 games. The best thing about these two teams is that their NRR is quite stable. So even if both of them lose their respective games, they should qualify for the playoffs without any hiccups.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are the only teams who can reach 16 points, and the NRR of Royal Challengers Bangalore is quite bleak. So, it is safe to say that Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are likely to qualify for the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Titans in their next game. They have to win this game in order to stay in the tournament. If RCB loses, they will be out of the tournament. Even if they win the game, they will only qualify if Delhi Capitals lose their game against Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in their next match, and if they win this one, they will qualify for the playoffs. If they lose this game, their qualification will depend on the Bangalore vs Gujarat result. In the case of RCB’s win, Delhi Capitals will be knocked out of the tournament.

Punjab, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are at 12 points each, and they can reach a maximum of 14 points. So, all of them have to win their last match in order to stay in the tournament. Apart from this, all three of them would want Delhi and Bangalore to lose their respective games as well. So, there can be a five-way tie at 14 points for the 4th spot in the best-case scenario.