IPL playoffs teams 2022 list: How many teams have qualified for playoffs 2022 IPL?

IPL playoffs teams 2022 list: The top-4 teams at the end of the league stages will qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Indian Premier League 2022 is going rapidly towards its business end, 55 league games are done and dusted with 15 more league games yet to be played. The two new teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have been the best teams of the tournament so far with eight wins each.

Mumbai Indians are officially out of the tournament, and the remaining seven teams are fighting for those playoff spots. The league games are being played in Mumbai and Pune, but the playoffs will be played in Ahmedabad and Kolkata with 100% crowd capacity.

IPL playoffs teams 2022 list

The top-4 teams qualify for the playoffs of the tournament, but the top-2 teams of the tournament will get one more opportunity to qualify for the final. It is seen that generally, 16 points are enough for any team to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the only teams this season to reach 16 points so far. However, they are not officially qualified, but it is almost likely that they will qualify for the playoffs. One more win for both of these teams will 100% seal their place in the top-4 of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 14 points so far, and they are also very close to qualifying for the playoffs. If both Rajasthan and Bangalore can win any one of their games, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will officially bow out of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians is the only team that is officially out of the tournament so far. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders can reach a maximum of 14 points, whereas Punjab, Hyderabad and Delhi can reach a maximum of 16 points.

In all likeliness, it is very tough to stop Lucknow and Gujarat as they have already crossed the 16 points mark in the season. The third and fourth spot battles will be interesting ones to watch out for.