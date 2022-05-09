Is CSK eligible for playoffs 2022: CSK will go to playoffs or not

Is CSK eligible for playoffs 2022: Chennai Super Kings are still in the race to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs despite a poor run.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in the 55th league game of the Indian Premier League by a massive margin of 91 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive. The big win also boosted their net run rate at the end.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have struggled in the tournament so far with both bat and the ball. Devon Conway is looking in a brilliant form lately, whereas the bowlers also were at their best in the Delhi Capitals game. The team would want to continue the same in the upcoming games.

Chennai Super Kings have won four of their eleven games in the tournament so far, and they can reach a maximum of 14 points this season. 16 points are generally enough to qualify for the playoffs, but we have seen teams qualifying with 14 points as well on some occasions.

It seems outrageous, but according to permutations and combinations, Chennai Super Kings are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. But first, they will have to win all of their remaining three games in order to stand any kind of chance. One more defeat will 100% end their campaign for this season.

If we make the playoffs, great. But even if we don’t it’s not the end of the world – #THA7A #CSKvDC #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/7Y5XJyekwS — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 8, 2022

Gujarat and Lucknow are at 16 points each, so it is impossible for the Chennai Super Kings to catch them. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are at 14 points. So, if both Bangalore and Rajasthan can win one of their games each, Chennai Super Kings will be knocked out.

So, in the best-case scenario for Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore should lose all of their games. Rajasthan Royals should beat Delhi Capitals so that Delhi Capitals also cannot reach 16 points.

If all the results go in Chennai’s way, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore along with any of SRH or DC or PBKS can end in a three-way tie at 14 points. The net run-rate will then decide the last team for the playoffs.