IPL ticket reservation site: When will IPL 2022 online tickets booking start?

IPL ticket reservation site: The first match of IPL season 15 will take place between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The world’s biggest T20 franchise league is just a week away from its commencement with the season opener to take place between previous edition finalists on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

To brush it up, four venues across two cities in Mumbai and Pune are bound to host the 70 league matches of IPL 2022. While Wankhede stadium, Brabourne stadium, and DY Patil Stadium (all in Mumbai) will host a combined total of 55 league games, Pune’s MCA Stadium will host 15 league encounters. The venues of the remaining four Playoff matches have not been officially announced by the BCCI yet. Having said that, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium is most likely to host the grand finale set to take place on May 29.

Despite a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the IPL will operate with the stringent measures pertaining the existence of bio-secure bubbles in place for players and their kin.

On that note, the three stadiums in Mumbai have been handed the permission to allow and fill in spectators with a 25% seating capacity by the Maharashtra government.

With the IPL just a week away, it is just a matter of time that the online ticket booking process for the ever eager fans would be briefed by the tournament management. However, as of now, there is no official announcement on the same.

With tickets up for grabs set to be quite limited, there is a high possibility that the booking process would take place online altogether via an online ticketing platform. During the previous season, the official website of IPL (http://www.iplt20.com/) was one of the platform where fans had the option to get the seat of their choice reserved.

We will update you with the platform and detailed steps involved in booking tickets once the process starts.