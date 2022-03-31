Is Andre Russell injured: Why did Dre Russell not bowl 19th over vs RCB?

Is Andre Russell injured: Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder did not bowl the penultimate 19th over against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 6th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022 was a low-scoring blockbuster, and it had a lot of thrills till the end. Royal Challengers Bangalore opted to bowl first on a tricky surface. The batters of Kolkata Knight Riders could not adjust to the conditions, and they were six down at 67 runs.

Andre Russel took some charge on his own and he scored 25 runs in 18 balls, courtesy of three sixes. The 11th wicket partnership between Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took KKR to a total of 128 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga scalped four wickets for RCB, whereas Akash Deep got three.

In return, the KKR bowlers also got their dream start. RCB lost their initial three wickets for just 17 runs, courtesy of some outstanding bowling from Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee. The game turned its tide quite a few times, but Dinesh Karthik’s sensible batting led RCB to a victory of three wickets.

Andre Russel has been a core part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, but his injury has always been a thing of concern. In the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, it was certain that he was not 100% fit. Andre Russel was bowling the 13th over of the innings, and he was walking gingerly.

Russel has been allotted the job of bowling the death overs, but he wasn’t there when the team needed him. Instead of Andre Russel, Venkatesh Iyer bowled the 19th over for KKR. RCB needed 17 runs to win in the last two overs, and Venkatesh Iyer conceded 10 runs in the penultimate over.

Andre Russell walks out to bat with his team 6 down for 67 in his 400th T20 match. He is only the 6th player to have played 400 games. #RCBvKKR #TATAIPL #IPL2022 — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) March 30, 2022

Andre Russel came in to bowl the 20th over, but Dinesh Karthik smashed ten runs off his first two balls to seal the game for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The extent of Andre Russel’s injury is not known, but he is not 100% fit. Former New Zealand player and commentator Simon Doull also said that Andre Russel is an “injury waiting to happen”.

“I know everybody is worried as soon as Andre Russell dives but you can’t play the game like that,” Simon Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“If they’re worried about it, don’t play him. Or don’t bowl him at all. Just tell Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana that you two are going to be our fifth bowlers.”

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings in their next league game on 1 April 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.