“Is Dean Elgar wearing extra skin?”: Irfan Pathan praises Dean Elgar for putting up a brave fight during IND vs SA Test at Johannesburg

Irfan Pathan praises Dean Elgar after latter’s spirited batting performance so far in South Africa’s chase versus India at The Wanderers.

The Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa at The Wanderers at Johannesburg has been nothing short of a see-saw battle.

Just when it looked like the century stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara would swell the Indian lead up to at least 300, the Proteas pacers, led by Kagiso Rabada wrecked havoc to limit their lead to 161 with just 4 wickets left in the bank.

Post Lunch however, it was the Shardul Thakur show, with the bat this time around, who scored a quick fire 28 (24) and alongside a much determined Hanuma Vihari (40*) added another 78 runs to set a competitive enough target of 240 for the Proteas on a pitch with enough invariable bounce and seam movement for India’s in-form pacers.

With advantage India into the 4th innings, the tables turned yet again as South Africa began their innings with some intent led by Aiden Markram (31), before the man with the Golden Arm- Shardul Thakur got the better of him in the 10th Over.

Post his dismissal, the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar took it upon himself to notch-up a gritty and unbeaten 46* run knock amidst some relentless fast bowling by the Indian pacers. Alongside Rassie van der Dussen (11*), he took the score to 118/2 with another 122 runs required with a couple of day’s play to go.

Irfan Pathan praises Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar braved it out, especially during the final few Overs with the invariable bounce at sheer pace from the Indian pacers bruising him all over the body.

While Bumrah hit him on his helmet’s grill in the 31st Over, Thakur smashed his gloves to a delivery which rose off a good length during the 37th Over. In the very next Over, Mohammed Shami smacked him right on his shoulder to hand him another body blow.

The Southpaw not only soaked in all of it, but also managed to put his team in a commanding position going forward into the final few hours of the Test.

Taking note of the sheer determined batting effort from the skipper, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan joined in the other experts and fans of the game to applaud former’s brave show with the bat. He wondered whether the 34-year-old had donned an extra layer of skin while batting.

Is #deanelgar wearing extra skin? Outstanding determination! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2022

