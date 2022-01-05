“He’s just playing as a sledger boy”: Rishabh Pant sledges Rassie van der Dussen during IND vs SA Johannesburg Test

Rishabh Pant sledges Rassie van der Dussen as latter comes to bat during South Africa’s chase versus India in 2nd Test match at Johannesburg.

During Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant tried to get under Proteas right-handed batter Rassie van der Dussen’s skin as the latter came on to bat during the second innings.

Van der Dussen came out in the middle after the fall of the first innings half-centurion Keegan Petersen’s wicket, who was dismissed leg before wicket off Ravichanderan Ashwin’s bowling at the score of 28.

With the spinner operating, and Pant standing right up and close to the stumps, the 24-year-old had got a perfect opportunity to give it back to van der Dussen, who had sparked off an argument with the wicketkeeper-batter earlier during Pant’s short-lived first innings stay at the crease.

The moment the 32-year-old arrived at the turf to bat, Rishabh Pant began with his verbal ding-dong from behind the stumps. Moreover, the fellow close-in fielders around van der Dussen joined in with Pant to troll the right-hander.

“Playing as a sledger”- Pant began his sledging with these words, perhaps referring to Rassie’s celebration right at his face after he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for naught earlier in the day.

Pant followed the aforementioned dig with several other such comments like-“Batting at number four, no idea of his guard after playing 5 balls.” Or “Easy to talk when you’re there…..”- perhaps referring to his Forward Short-Leg fielding position.

“Batting at no. 4 and after 5-6 balls he has no idea where his guard is” 😂

