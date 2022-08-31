Is Hardik Pandya injured: What happened to Hardik Pandya in Asia Cup 2022?

Is Hardik Pandya injured: Hardik Pandya is not a part of India’s playing eleven in the Asia Cup 2022 game against Hong Kong.

India and Hong Kong are up against each other in the league game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bat first against India.

“We are going to bowl first. In Oman, we chased down well and that is what we are looking to do,” Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan said at the toss.

India defeated Pakistan in their first match and a victory in this match will seal the super-4 places for them. Hong Kong qualified for the group stages after winning all three qualifier games ahead of the main tournament.

Is Hardik Pandya injured

Indian captain Rohit Sharma surprised everyone at the toss that Hardik Pandya is not playing the match. Hardik played an incredible part in the last match with both bat and the ball. He scalped 3 wickets by conceding just 25 runs, whereas he also scored 33 runs in just 17 balls at a strike-rate of 194.12.

However, Rohit clearly stated that Hardik is not injured, and he is just rested for the match. Rishabh Pant has replaced him in the Indian playing 11.

“One change: Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in,” Rohit said at the toss.

Rishabh Pant comes in for Hardik Pandya, who has been rested for the game against Hong Kong. Pant will keep the wickets. #INDvHK #AsiaCup — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) August 31, 2022

Hardik has suffered a lot of injury setbacks in his career, and he played the last T20 World Cup as a specialist batter for the Indian team and that was heavily criticized by the fans. He was then dropped from the side, and he made his competitive return in IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans.

Hardik lead the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 trophy, where he was also brilliant with both bat and the ball. Although, he got injured during IPL as well and didn’t bowl in a few games. The presence of Hardik is very important for the Indian team and many experts have said that Hardik should be managed accordingly.