Is India out of T20 World Cup 2022: How can India qualify for T20 World Cup final?

During the second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 between India and England in Adelaide, England haven’t just defeated India but thumped them left, right and centre to qualify for the final match to be played against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a 169-run target in only their second T20I at this venue, England have bettered their own record by registering the highest successful T20I run-chase here.

A one-sided contest witnessed England handing India with a 10-wicket throbbing primarily due to a match-winning 170-run opening partnership between captain Jos Buttler (80*) and opening batter Alex Hales (86*).

Bhaiyo aik bhi out nahi kero gay kya?

😐 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

While Hales hit four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 182.97, Buttler smashed nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 163.26 to put together the highest T20I opening stand by an English pair. 19th and 12th T20I half-centuries for Buttler and Hales respectively found the Indian bowlers short of answers.

Not finding any breathing space, leave aside dominating the opposition, Indian bowlers were hit all around the ground by Buttler and Hales as they finished the match in 16 overs. Barring pacer Arshdeep Singh and all-rounder Axar Patel (both with an economy rate of 7.5), all other Indian bowlers leaked runs at over 10 runs per over.

Is India out of T20 World Cup 2022?

A shambolic performance from the Indian cricket team at the Adelaide Oval tonight has resulted in them getting knocked out of the tournament. The development means that both the second-ranked Super 12 teams have qualified for the all-important final match.

With semi-final being a knockout match, India have been officially eliminated from this World Cup and that there is no way they can qualify for the final match now. Inaugural champions of T20 World Cup 15 years ago, it is quite a shame that India haven’t been able to win a title since then.