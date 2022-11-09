England Adelaide Oval T20 records: England Adelaide T20 matches all result list 2022

England will take on India in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 today.

England will lock horns against India in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 today, at the Adelaide Oval.

One of the strongest sides on paper in the tournament, England had finished the ‘Super 12’ stage of the tournament at the second spot in the ‘Group 1’ points table with 7 points under their name.

They had suffered a lone yet shocking upset against Ireland in a rain-affected match by DLS method, and made it through with a win over Sri Lanka in their last group stage match.

Having gone with an unchanged playing XI in the tournament so far, Jos Buttler will highly like have to make a couple of two changes to the same today, with Southpaw batter Dawid Malan and pacer Mark Wood likely to sit out due to their respective injuries.

While ‘Chris Jordan in for Wood’ is the highly likely possibility against India tomorrow, Malan might make way for Phil Salt at no.3 in the batting order. With Jordan’s availability further cutting the tail off, the think tank might also rope in David Willey as another all-round option, with Ben Stokes promoted up to no.3.

England Adelaide Oval T20 records

England have played just one T20I till date at the Adelaide Oval, way back in January 2011 against Australia. The nail-biting last ball finish saw England home by 1 wicket, while chasing the total of 157/4.

Apart from Chris Woakes from the present England squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup, none of the other players featured in the above mentioned match against Australia more than a decade ago.

Woakes played a handy knock of 19 (15) down at no.9 in the batting order, while returned with bowling figures of 4-0-34-1 during the first innings, dismissing the Australian captain Cameron White.

Across the 33 Test matches for England at this venue however, they have 9 matches, lost 19, and drawn 5 of them.

Across the 17 ODI played by England here, they have won mere 4, lost 12, while 1 match ended in a no-result.