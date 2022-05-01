Is KL Rahul injured: What happened to KL Rahul? Why is KL Rahul not fielding vs Delhi Capitals?

Is KL Rahul injured: The captain of Lucknow Super Giants hobbled back to the dugout in the second innings at the Wankhede Stadium today.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul led from the front after opting to bat first at the toss in Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

In what was his second half-century in the ongoing 15th season of the IPL, it was his 29th in the history of the tournament, fourth at this venue and third against this opposition.

As a result, Rahul further strengthened his position in the list of highest run-scorers in the tournament. Rahul contributing with 77 (51) with the help of four fours and five sixes played a titular role in LSG scoring 195/3 in 20 overs this afternoon.

So impressive yet again @klrahul11 🙌🏽 Take a bow. Every youngster needs to learn how to pace their innings from him! #DCvsLSG — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) May 1, 2022

In addition to Rahul, batter Deepak Hooda also hit a half-century scoring 52 (34) with the help of six fours and a six in a 95-run partnership for the second-wicket with his skipper.

Is KL Rahul injured?

It was only in the second over of the second innings that Rahul was seen hobbling off the ground to reach the dugout. While the exact nature and extent of the niggle remains unknown, Rahul appears to be suffering from some discomfort from an attempted sweep earlier in the day.

Readers must note that it was in the ninth over that Rahul had aimed at sweeping Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav. While he managed to make contact with the ball, Rahul was seen getting off-balanced only to fall on the pitch. It is suspected that Rahul might have done something to his hamstring in the process.

Lucknow all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who had once led the team when Rahul had walked off the ground due to what appeared to be a slight niggle against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium last month, is leading the team in Rahul’s absence.

UPDATE: KL Rahul has returned to the field before the culmination of the powerplay in the ongoing match.