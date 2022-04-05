Orange Cap in IPL 2022 update: Most runs in IPL 2022 list

Orange Cap in IPL 2022: Batters have continued to dominate the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League has been witness to multiple high-scoring encounters. There was a time when teams had successfully managed to cross the 200-run mark in five out of the first 14 innings.

These first seven matches, in particular, also kick-started a trend where chasing teams were able to win matches irrespective of the target put in front of them.

It was only after the eighth IPL 2022 matches that teams batting first won four matches in a row. Going by the current situation in the ongoing 13th match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, RR look set to make it five in a row unless RCB’s lower middle-order registers a game-changing performance.

Orange Cap in IPL 2022 update

Royals opening batter Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 at this point in time. In three innings, Buttler has scored 205 runs at an average and strike rate of 102.50 and 143.35 respectively including a century and half-century each.

Having hit his 51st T20 half-century against Bangalore tonight, Buttler is currently fielding whilst donning the Orange Cap. Readers must note that Buttler has also hit the maximum sixes in IPL 2022.

In what are still early days in the tournament, all the Top Five highest run-scorers belong to different teams. With Mumbai Indians set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune tomorrow, Buttler could be challenged by MI wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan assuming he scores his third consecutive half-century of the season.

It is worth mentioning that as many as three batters from RR are part of the Top 10 IPL 2022 run-scorers. Apart from Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer (109) and Sanju Samson (93) have also done well thus far.

High Class Win 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/vbwYWs9RNT — Deepak Hooda (@HoodaOnFire) April 4, 2022