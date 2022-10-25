“Is match ka sabse tez gendbaaz”: Glenn Maxwell hit sorely on neck by Lahiru Kumara bouncer at Optus Stadium

Glenn Maxwell hit sorely on neck: The Australian all-rounder was in acute pain instantaneously after getting hit for the second time in the same over.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might not have played a milestone innings but his 12-ball stay in the middle was enough to open a run-chase for his team after a lethargic start in Perth tonight.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the ninth over of a 158-run chase against Sri Lanka, Maxwell hit a couple of fours and sixes each to bat at a strike rate of 191.66.

With Australia just scoring above six runs per over at the time of Maxwell’s arrival, the right-handed batter hit Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary on the second ball that he faced.

Maxwell, 34, followed it with hitting a four and two sixes off his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Wanindu Hasaranga’s following over.

Glenn Maxwell hit sorely on neck by Lahiru Kumara bouncer at Optus Stadium

Australia captain Aaron Finch playing six dot balls in the next Maheesh Theekshana over perhaps inspired Maxwell to go all out against pacer Lahiru Kumara. An unsuccessful attempt resulted in Maxwell scoring a lone run across five balls. Other than just a couple of runs coming off that over, what hurt the hosts more was Maxwell coping a couple of blows against the pacer of Kumara.

A fearless approach against a bowler bowling with full zip didn’t reap fruits on the day to the extent that Maxwell was hurt severely in the neck on the third delivery of the over. In a lot of pain instantaneously, Maxwell immediately threw his bat and helmet after getting hurt.

Maxwell, who was brave enough to resume batting after receiving medical attention, couldn’t carry for much longer as an attempt to hit a six off Chamika Karunaratne resulted in him getting caught brilliantly by Ashes Bandara at deep mid-wicket.