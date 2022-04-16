Is MI out of IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians qualification criteria for IPL 2022 playoffs

Is MI out of IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians have lost all six of their initial games in the Indian Premier League 2022 so far.

The record champions Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth straight defeat of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants. With this defeat, they have equalled the record of worst ever start in IPL history. Delhi Capitals in 2013 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019 also lost their initial six games.

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants, where the Super Giants posted a brilliant score of 199 runs. Despite losing wickets at the other end, KL Rahul smashed a brilliant century in his 100th IPL game. With this century, KL Rahul also completed 3500 IPL runs.

Apart from KL Rahul, Manish Pandey also played a handy cameo. Jaydev Unadkat took two wickets, whereas Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen got one wicket each for Mumbai.

In reply, Mumbai lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, where the Mumbai captain managed to score just 6 runs. Dewald Brevis played a brilliant knock of 31 runs in just 13 balls, but he could not make it big. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav tried to build a partnership, but it was not enough.

In the end, Mumbai Lost the game by 18 runs. This defeat has certainly lowered the chances of Mumbai Indians qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Let’s go, Lucknow! Fabulous win! We beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zcJ0TcCWjV — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 16, 2022

Is MI out of IPL 2022

With this loss, Mumbai Indians can win a maximum of eight games this season. However, it has been seen that 16 points are generally enough to qualify for the playoffs.

In 2011, this same format was used after the addition of two new teams. With 14 league games, the number of points required to reach the playoffs is almost the same as before. If a team can win eight games, they can generally fix their place in the playoffs of the tournament.

So to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will have to win their remaining eight games. Mumbai Indians did almost the same sort of comeback in the IPL 2013 season as well.