Is Nicholas Pooran Indian: Is the West Indies captain of Indian origin?

Is Nicholas Pooran Indian: The 27-yer-old was appointed West Indies’ White-ball skipper in May this year after Kieron Pollard’s retirement.

West Indies managed to successfully bail themselves out of trouble during the eighth match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart against Zimbabwe by 31 runs to remain alive in the grandest event of the shortest format.

Having lost their top-6 batters with only 100 runs on the board, a couple of twenties from the bat of Rovman Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23) down the order meant that the Windies somehow managed to huff-and-puff to the score of 153/7 in their 20 Overs.

In reply, the Zimbabweans got off to a terrific start, and looked pretty comfortable at the 10-Over mark of the chase, with eight wickets still in the bank.

However, inspiring bowling spells from Alzarri Joseph (4-0-16-4) and then Jason Holder (3.2-0-12-3) meant that the two-time T20 World champions, were not going to leave the Australian shores so early in the tournament, and without a fight.

Leading the West Indies for the first time in a T20 World Cup, Nicholas Pooran, yet again let his team down, returning back after scoring 7 off 9 deliveries. The Southpaw batter has not played anywhere near his potential best in the format of-late, registering his fifth straight single-digit score today.

While Pooran’s form is a matter of concern for the West Indies fans, the ones especially back in India are scratching their heads regarding Nicholas Pooran’s nationality or country of origin. The confusion might have to do with his surname ‘Pooran’, which sounds more or less like the one which might be used by an Indian.

However, nothing mentioned above has any relation with the actual fact, as Nicholan Pooran’s nationality is solely West Indian, and was born at the Mc Bean Village in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies.

He made his T20I debut for West Indies versus Pakistan in September 2016, and his ODI debut against England in February 2019.