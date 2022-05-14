Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022: Will Pat Cummins play tonight’s KKR vs SRH match?

Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 61st league game of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This is an important match for both sides.

Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race of the playoffs somehow and all the remaining games are do or die for them. Sunrisers Hyderabad are also on a losing streak, and they would also want to gain a winning momentum. To reach the golden number of 16 points, they have to win their remaining three games.

A total of 10 league matches are remaining in the tournament, and the race for playoffs is getting interesting day by day.

Is Pat Cummins playing IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders’ pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament due to a minor hip injury. Pat Cummins confirmed on Twitter that he will miss the rest of the games of Kolkata Knight Riders and he has returned to Australia.

“Sad to leave the IPL early, Thanks for everything Kolkata Knight Riders,” Cummins tweeted.

Pat Cummins missed the initial few games of the IPL due to international commitments, but he made an instant impact in his first IPL 2022 game. Cummins scored his half-century in just 14 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, which is the joint-fastest in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins got a niggle in between, and he missed four games on the trot. However, Cummins had a forgettable tournament with the ball. Cummins scalped 7 wickets in 5 games at a terrible economy of 10.68 this season. In the last game against Mumbai Indians, he scalped three wickets.

The Australian test captain was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 7.25 crores. He failed to deliver to his potential this season.