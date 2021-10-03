Is PBKS out of IPL 2021: How can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Is PBKS out of IPL 2021: Punjab Kings have managed to put on display some inconsistent brand of cricket yet again.

One of the three Indian Premier League franchises (alongside Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore) to not have registered a season victory despite playing since the first season in 2008, Punjab Kings have let their fans down for yet another season with their performance in the ongoing 14th season of the IPL.

Known for playing arguably the most inconsistent brand of cricket, Kings stood tall on their reputation by losing matches which they should’ve won without much discomfort.

In the hope of making amends, Punjab tinkered with their combination time and again but without any reprieve as making 2-3 changes per match further added to their inconsistency.

Is PBKS out of IPL 2021?

Yes, all but out. Punjab need nothing less than a miracle to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs from hereon.

In the 13 matches that Kings have played this season, they have won five and lost eight to be at the fifth position on the points table.

How can Punjab Kings qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

Coming on the back of a 6-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah, Kings have lost their eighth match of the season. It is true that an IPL team can qualify for the playoffs with just 12 points but it is as rare as hen’s teeth.

ALSO READ: How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs?

First of all, Punjab will have to beat Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to get to 12 points. If they taste defeat in their last league match, they will be left with no chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Punjab has maintained their impeccable record of taking it to the last over. Only this time it looks difficult now after what was yet again a very good start. #RCBvsPBKS — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 3, 2021

With 12 points to their name, Kings will have to depend on their NRR (Net Run Rate) in addition to hoping for more than one results to go their way. For Punjab to qualify, none out of Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will have to surpass the 12-point mark. Even with 12 points, those teams’ NRR should be less than PBKS as only one more team can qualify for the playoffs.