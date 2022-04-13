Is Riley Meredith playing today: Riley Meredith IPL 2022 available or not vs Punjab

Is Riley Meredith playing today: Australian pacer Riley Meredith is still waiting to make his debut for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the tournament. They have lost all four of their games in the tournament so far, and they will be up against Punjab Kings in their next league game at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The bowling of the side has been clearly struggling in the tournament, and they have made several changes in their lineups so far. Daniel Sams performed really poorly, and he was replaced by Jaydev Unadkat in the last game. However, the Aussie quick Riley Meredith is in their ranks, and he is still waiting for his opportunity.

Australian pacer Riley Meredith is famous for his super quick bowling and is a brilliant option to bowl at the death. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 1 crores in the auction. This is Riley Meredith’s second IPL season, and he was bought by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 8 crores.

Meredith managed to scalp just five wickets in four games of IPL 2021 at an economy of 9.94. Despite failing in the IPL, Meredith has bowled some great spells for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Blessing your timeline at a speed of 140+ kmph! 😎🔥 Riley Meredith is ready & raring to go 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/8vF1t64zgC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 16, 2022

Riley Meredith struggled with an injury in the initial part of BBL11, but he made a brilliant comeback. He scalped 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 7.94. Meredith was easily the best bowler of Hobart Hurricanes in the second half of the season.

Overall, Riley Meredith has scalped 59 BBL wickets in 46 games at a strike rate of 16.47. Meredith made his T20I debut against New Zealand last year, and he has played five T20Is and one ODI for the Australian national team.

The arrival of Riley Meredith in Mumbai Indians can certainly raise the fast bowling stocks of the side. Meredith can easily clock around 145 km/h, and he can be a utility bowler at the death.