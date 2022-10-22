Is Sam Curran South African: Where were Curran brothers born?

Is Sam Curran South African: The left-arm medium pacer picked up his maiden five-wicket haul during England’s opening match of the World Cup.

During the second match of the ‘Super 12 Group 1’ stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium, England registered a comfortable 5-wicket victory against Afghanistan to go up and running with their campaign for the prestigious title.

The win was possible, courtesy of a clinical bowling performance from the English bowlers led by their left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran, who not only registered his career-best bowling figures in the format, but also became only the first English bowler to pick a five-fer in the format, returning with figures of 3.4-0-10-5.

With none of the five bowlers conceding more than 8 runs per Over, the Jos Buttler-led side skittled Afghanistan for a paltry 112 off 19.4 Overs.

In reply, the English batters uncharacteristically looked in no hurry to chase the total down, and some disciplined by the Afghan bowlers, especially during the middle Overs, did manage to build the required pressure in the form of five crucial wickets.

However, the below par target meant that England went past their total in mere 18.1 Overs.

No points for guessing, it was Sam Curran, who was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ tonight.

Is Sam Curran South African

Sam Curran was born in June 1998 at Northampton, England, but grew up in his family farm is Rusape (a town in Zimbabwe), before migrating out to the United Kingdom where he completed his education, and pursued his career as a professional Cricketer.

Interestingly, the 24-year-old’s father Kevin Curran was a former Zimbabwean allrounder, who had represented the African nation during the 1983 and 1987 World Cups.

Sam’s grandfather, who also goes by the name Kevin Curran, was also a first-class Cricketer for Rhodesia (former unrecognized state in Southern Africa).

Despite all of it, Sam Curran is not a South African but an English by nationality, although having migrated out of Africa in 2012.

Where were Curran brothers born?

While Sam Curran was born in Northampton, his eldest brother Tom Curran was born in Cape Town, South Africa in the year 1995.

Having grown up in Zimbabwe as well, Tom was eligible to play for South Africa, Zimbabwe, or England, but was selected for the English performance programme in September 2015, and finally became eligible to play for England after completing his residential qualification period in England in October 2015.

Sam Curran’s elder brother Ben Curran was also born in Northampton in 1996, and presently plays domestic Cricket for the county club Northamptonshire.