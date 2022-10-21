Perth Stadium T20 records: Optus Stadium Perth T20 records and highest innings total

Perth Stadium T20 records and highest innings total: Western Australia will be hosing its second T20I this month tomorrow.

The 14th match of the ongoing eighth edition of ICC T20 World Cup will be played between England and Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium tonight. The seventh consecutive double-header day of this World Cup will be the first Super 12 day featuring a couple of fascinating matches.

Having hosted a T20I less than a couple of weeks ago, Perth will be hosting its second international match this month. England, who had been part of the latest match here, should be banking upon their experience of playing here both as a team and with respect to individual players.

While England had won their solitary T20I at this venue, Afghanistan will be playing their first-ever T20I in Australia on Saturday. All in losing causes, Afghanistan’s three ODIs in Australia had come during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.

Perth Stadium T20 records

With this stadium hosting only a couple of T20Is thus far, the scope for any type of records is pretty minimal. The number further reduces to zero when it comes to Afghan players.

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Perth Stadium are David Warner (121), Alex Hales (84), Jos Buttler (68), Aaron Finch (64), Iftikhar Ahmed (45). Highest T20I wicket-takers at this venue are Kane Richardson (4), Nathan Ellis (3), Mark Wood (3), Sean Abbott (2), Mitchell Starc (2), Sam Curran (2) and Reece Topley (2).

Highest T20I innings total at Perth Stadium

While the first T20I (won by team batting second) here was a low-scoring contest primarily due to a batting collapse for Pakistan, the second and latest T20I (won by team batting first) was a high-scoring contest witnessing more than 400 runs being scored.

Scored by England against Australia, 208/6 in 20 overs is the highest innings total in Perth T20Is. Scored by Australia against Pakistan, 109/0 in 11.5 overs is the highest successful run-chase at this venue.