Curran brothers in cricket: Sam Curran brother name and record

Curran brothers in cricket: The SportsRush brings you the details of Sam Curran and his two brothers..

The sport of cricket has seen many brother duos or trios who have done incredibly well in the sport. We have examples of the Waugh brothers, Pathan brothers, McCullum brothers, Hussey brothers, etc.

In England, the Curran family has also given their all to cricket. Starting from Kevin Curran, all three of his sons are playing the professional sport and two of them have represented England in the International circuit as well.

Curran brothers in cricket

Sam Curran has two brothers, Tom and Ben Curran. All three of them are born to former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran. Kevin Curran scored 15,740 FC runs and scalped 605 T20 wickets. Sam Curran’s grandfather was also a cricketer.

Tom Curran is the eldest of three brothers, born in Cape Town, Tom Curran made his T20I debut against South Africa in June 2017. In the same year, he managed to make his ODI and Test debut as well. Curran was also a part of England’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad.

Tom has played a combined 60 International matches, where he has scalped 65 wickets. He has been a regular in the T20 leagues around the world, where he has played for Sydney Sixers in the BBL, and Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Sam and Tom Curran today become the first brothers to play together for England since Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1999! #SLvENG pic.twitter.com/FgfOge89jZ — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2018

Sam Curran is the youngest of the Curran brothers, and he is considered the most prolific of them all. Curran has become an important part of the English side with both bat and the ball. In test format, Curran has scored 815 runs with the bat, whereas he has scalped 47 wickets with the ball.

In ODIs and T20Is, Sam Curran has not played much because of his injury concerns. Sam Curran has proved his class in the IPL as well and he has played with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

Ben Curran has not played at the International level yet, and he is currently playing for Northamptonshire. Curran has scored 1229 FC runs, whereas he also has 481 List A runs and 374 T20 runs under his belt.