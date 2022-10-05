“Charlie Dean was in tears…”:James Anderson brings emotional side of non-striker run out debate involving Deepti Sharma and Charlie Dean

James Anderson brings emotional side to the non-striker run out effected by Deepti Sharma in Lord’s to dismiss Charlotte Dean.

Legendry England fast bowler James Anderson was one amongst the many English cricketers (former or present) to have cried ‘foul play’ or a move lacking the so-called ‘spirit of the game’, when the Indian allrounder Deepti Sharma effected a run out to dismiss England’s Charlotte Dean at Lord’s, and with it whitewash her side 3-0 in the away ODI series.

Anderson, had a problem with he fact that Deepti had no intention to bowl the delivery, and perhaps waited for Dean to leave the crease so that she could whip the non-striker end bails off.

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

The moral sense of superiority in English players, despite such a form of dismissal finding its place unchallenged in the MCC law-book, is not only unbelievably funny, but also disappointing, as it entirely absolves the non-striker from the error which he/has committed, and puts the bad light on the bowler who actually made him/her pay for the attempted unfair advantage.

James Anderson brings emotional side to the non-striker run out debate

Anderson seems to be unperturbed by the criticisms English players (in particular) have had to face on expressing displeasure on a legitimate mode of dismissal.

Days after the aforementioned dismissal, the 40-year-old, during an interaction on the Tailender’s Podcast, has now decided to claim that the Indian players showed no compassion while shaking hands with Charlotte Dean post her dismissal, despite the latter being in tears after getting run out in that manner, with her team having nearly chased the Indian total down with one wicket in hand.

ALSO READ: Moeen Ali open to committing non-striker run outs only when he’s angry

The veteran also went on to suggest that the players (Indian) actually felt guilty post the run out, and that one should refrain from dismissing batters in this fashion if one doesn’t feel good about it.

“Charlie Dean was in tears, the handshake from the Indian team, there was no compassion there. They did not even look her in the eye, if there was guilt about the dismissal, then don’t do it then,” remarked Anderson.

For those unaware, Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – had been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out) by the Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), in March this year.