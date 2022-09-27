“Abiding by the laws of the game is the solution”: Jason Gillespie opines on Charlie Dean-Deepti Sharma run out controversy

Jason Gillespie has shared his views on the controversial Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean run-out at the Lord’s in London.

The controversial Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean run-out at the Lord’s is still being talked about a lot. There are statements coming from all around the world and everyone is giving their individual opinions on the same. Deepti Sharma said that she gave warnings to Dean, but Heather Knight lashed out at Deepti for her statement.

The new ICC rules state that the runout was legitimate, and it does not come under unfair means, but still the term “Mankad” is getting used everywhere. Recently, Michael Vaughan also spoke about the matter, and he got a fitting reply from Jason Gillespie.

Jason Gillespie opines on Charlie Dean-Deepti Sharma run out controversy

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has always given his views on the controversial Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean runout dismissal. Gillespie started by giving a reply to former English batter Michael Vaughan who said that questions must be asked from the umpire about whether India gave a warning to Dean or not.

Gillespie straightaway said that there was no reason to give any kind of warning to Dean as it was within the rules of the game, and the laws are enough to make any kind of decision.

“Sorry- there is nothing in the laws that says a warning should ever be given for unfair play. Play by the laws and the game will take care of itself,” Jason Gillespie replied to Michael Vaughan.

Gillespie further tweeted that he respects everyone’s opinion and understands that people are upset about the same. However, he said that abiding by the laws of the game should be the only solution in dealing with things like these

“Lots of opinions on this topic and I respect everyone’s thoughts. However, while there is huge disagreement worldwide on what is and isn’t within the ‘spirit of cricket’ surely abiding by the laws of the game is the solution?,” Jason Gillespie further tweeted.

Gillespie is regarded as one of the best pacers of Australia, and he is currently coaching teams around the globe. He will be the head coach of Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming BBL season.