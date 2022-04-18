Is Trent Boult playing today: Will Trent Boult play RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

Is Trent Boult playing today: Kiwi pacer Trent Boult missed the last game of Rajasthan Royals due to a niggle.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next league game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Royals have won three of their five games in the tournament, whereas Knight Riders have won three of their six games.

Both sides lost their last games, and they would want to make a comeback here. Rajasthan Royals’ bowling suffered due to the absence of Trent Boult in the last game. The team will desperately want the Kiwi pacer to take back his place in the playing eleven.

Is Trent Boult playing today

Rajasthan Royals bought Trent Boult for a price of INR 8 crores in the auction, and he has been excellent for the Royals so far this season. He has scalped 7 wickets in 4 games in IPL 2022 at an average of 16.57.

Trent Boult missed the last match against Gujarat Titans due to an injury, and the effect was clearly visible on the performance of Rajasthan Royals in the match. Sanju Samson informed that Trent Boult was having a niggle in the last game. The problem of the 5th bowler was solved by Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag.

“Yesterday, Trent Boult had a small niggle and isn’t available for today’s game. Jimmy Neesham is replacing him,” Sanju Samson said at the toss against Gujarat Titans.

There has not been any official update regarding Boult’s progress, but it is being said Trent Boult should be fit for the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Even Rajasthan Royals have put Trent Boult’s picture in their predict the eleven of the side contest.

After IPL 2020, Trent Boult has taken the most wickets in the first over of an innings. Trent Boult was on fire against Lucknow Super Giants, where he took the wickets of KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham.