Is Umesh Yadav injured: Why Umesh Yadav is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Mumbai Indians?

In the 56th league game of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma revealed that Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the season, and Ramandeep Singh replaced him in the playing eleven. Kolkata Knight Riders made five changes to their playing eleven.

“We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders have used the most players this season, and Iyer surprised everyone by announcing five changes in the game against Mumbai Indians.

“Players are in form, they are out of form, that’s the beauty of the game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in,” Iyer said at the toss.

Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sheldon Jackson replaced Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi and Shivam Mavi.

Pat Cummins has been bought in after missing four successive games. In the reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians this season, Cummins scored the joint-fastest IPL half-century to lead his side to a win. However, he has struggled with the ball this season and has managed to scalp just 4 wickets at an economy of 12.00.

Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer replaced the opening duo of Aaron Finch and Baba Indrajith. Rahane started the tournament well, whereas the batting position of Venkatesh Iyer kept on changing throughout the tournament. Finch failed to grab his chances and the same was the case with Baba Indrajith.

Sheldon Jackson has been brought back in despite some poor performances, he has been slotted in to just do the wicket-keeping duties in this game. He is expected to bat way down the order in this game. KKR have used 20 players this season, the most by any team in the tournament.

Umesh Yadav, who has been the best pacer of the side is missing this game as well. He missed the last game due to a muscle pull, and he still has not recovered from his injury yet.