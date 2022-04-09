Is Wankhede a batting pitch: RR vs LSG pitch report Wankhede Stadium best for bowling or batting

Is Wankhede a batting pitch: Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium will host its fifth IPL 2022 match between RR and LSG.

The 20th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After back-to-back wins to begin their tournament run, RR lost their first match of the ongoing season against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium itself.

LSG, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence with three wins off three matches after commencing their maiden IPL season with a loss against another debutant franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT).

Both the teams will play their second match at the Wankhede, after having lost their respective opening matches at this venue.

Is Wankhede a batting pitch

The average first innings total in the 20 matches at this venue before the start of the ongoing season was 175. During the last match here, the way Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed chased down RR’s total of 169, going after the pacers in particular, it is safe to say that the pitch will suit the batters to bat with their natural attacking flair.

Having said that, the previous three matches at this venue have seen an absence of grass on the pitches, with matches taking place at a fresh, but dry wicket, which has resulted in the spinners bossing the middle Overs in these games.

Moreover, the reds soil pitch would also assist the pacers upfront with extra zip and bounce offered by the hard new ball.

Thus, overall the RR versus LSG encounter is likely to be a good contest between both bat and the ball, with teams batting first likely to breach the 160-run mark.

With chasing teams winning 14 off the last 17 night matches at this venue coupled with the dew factor kicking in, captain winning the Toss will definitely elect to bowl first.