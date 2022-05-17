Ishan Kishan IPL 2022 runs: Total runs of Ishan Kishan 2022 IPL

Ishan Kishan IPL 2022 runs: Despite being amongst the leading run-getters for MI this season, Ishan has had an ordinary IPL 2022.

During the 65th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians (MI) have have derailed from their track towards the chase of 194 runs handed to them by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in what is a must-win encounter for the latter.

The chase began on a stellar note for MI, as Rohit Sharma (48 off 36) hit his highest score in the T20 format this year, and together stitched a 94-run stand for the first wicket alongside Ishan Kishan (43 off 34) off mere 66 deliveries.

Kahi pe nigaahe, kahi pe nishaana 😄 6⃣ for Ishan anyways! — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 17, 2022

However, with the duo getting Out within a span of six deliveries, all hopes are now on Tim David, who has been some decent touch off-late, to take their side over the line.

While Rohit was Out caught at the deep mid-wicket fence off Washington Sundar, Ishan was caught at the long-on boundary, as he failed to time a pacey delivery off Umran Malik during the 12th Over of the chase.

Ishan Kishan IPL 2022 runs

Despite starting the ongoing IPL season with a couple of half-centuries, the Southpaw batter has not had the kind of season his franchise would have liked, given the price tag at which his services were availed.

In fact, his strike rate of 118.21, along with Rohit Sharma’s poor run of form since the start of this year in T20s, has hurt MI the most.

Overall, across 13 innings for MI this season, Ishan has scored 370 runs at an average of 30.83, with the help of 3 half-centuries. He is in fact, MI’s second-highest run-getter in IPL 2022 so far, with one match to go.

Tilak Varma, playing his debut IPL season, is the franchise’s highest run-scorer, having amassed 376 runs across 13 innings at an average of 37.60, with the assistance of two half-centuries.