Ishan Kishan vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Ishan Kishan vs Sunil Narine IPL record

Ishan Kishan vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list: Ishan Kishan played a blinder against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018.

Mumbai Indians will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 56th league game of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians is the only team this season who is out of the playoff race, whereas a defeat in this game will eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders officially as well. Mumbai Indians have some brilliant top-order batters, and they will be up against the strong bowling of KKR.

Ishan Kishan vs KKR stats and last 5 innings list

Mumbai Indians have invested heavily in Ishan Kishan, and they bought him back in the IPL auction for a price of INR 15.25 crores. Ishan Kishan was bought first by Mumbai Indians in the 2018 auction, and he has been an integral part of the side since then.

Ishan Kishan started the IPL 2022 season on a good note, but he lost his way midway in the tournament. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Kishan has played eight games, but he has batted in just five innings. Ishan Kishan has scored 95 runs at an average of 19.00 against KKR.

In those five innings, Ishan has struggled badly in four of them. However, in 2018, he played an innings to remember against Kolkata Knight Riders. He smashed 62 runs in just 21 balls at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He smashed six sixes and five boundaries in his knock to power Mumbai to an excellent win.

Run Balls Year 14 21 2022 14 13 2021 1 3 2021 62 21 2018 4 1 2017

Ishan Kishan vs Sunil Narine IPL record

When The Pocket Dynamo switched 🔛 the Beast Mode 💪💥#OnThisDay in 2018 vs KKR, Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant 62 (21) to score the then joint-fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ for MI 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/KWPvUWmwZ1 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2022

Sunil Narine can be used in powerplay overs by KKR, and he can certainly face Ishan Kishan in that period. Ishan Kishan has just played 10 balls of Sunil Narine in IPL, where he has scored just 9 runs and Narine has been able to dismiss Ishan once in the process.

The sample size is quite less, but it is certain that Ishan has struggled to face Sunil Narine in the IPL, and he would want to improve upon that record of his.

Ishan Kishan has scored 270 runs this season, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries, but he has a dreadful strike-rate of 116.88. Sunil Narine has scalped just eight wickets, but he has an excellent economy of just 5.22 this season.