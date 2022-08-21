“It could be the last time”: David Warner hints at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being last for some Australian players as a unit

David Warner: The Australian opening batter will be taking part in his second ICC World Cup at home.

Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia 2022 will only be the fourth time when international cricket will be played in Australia in the month of August.

The Australian international summer beginning before the onset of summer in reality later this month will be happening after 14 years. A trend set to be followed, all the previous three instances of international series been played down under in August had also been in the ODI format.

A three-match series between Australia and Zimbabwe will be yet another series postponed by more than a year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

David Warner hints at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being last for some Australian players as a unit

While Australia are yet to announce their squad for Zimbabwe ODIs, it is will be interesting to see if they name a full-strength squad or not. However, according to cricket.com.au, Australia batter David Warner is set to be part of the squad which will be announced this week.

In what is going to be an enthralling season for Warner, he will be taking part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 before returning to the Big Bash League after as many as nine years.

Warner, 35, has expressed excitement at the prospect of playing a home World Cup. In what is going to be Warner’s second world event at home, he has hinted at this tournament being the last one for some of the current Australian players together.

“We’re all excited, we’ve got a great bunch of guys from that World Cup [and] pending selection, it could be the last time we see a lot of these players play together,” Warner told cricket.com.au.

“And that’s what’s exciting, it’s going to be sad but for us [but] it’s just exciting to be back at home and playing in a home World Cup.”