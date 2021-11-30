“It doesn’t make sense to me”: Shane Warne expresses his disappointment over not having David Warner in Australia’s leadership role

Steve Smith is formally back as Australia’s vice-captain, but Shane Warne wanted David Warner to have that opportunity.

After all the speculations, Pat Cummins is the new test captain of Australia. He will be Australia’s 47th test captain, whereas he is the first pacer to lead Australia in 65 years. Steve Smith is the new vice-captain, and he is formally back in the leadership role.

The return of Smith in the leadership role has been under scrutiny. During the sandpaper gate, Steve Smith was the captain of the side, whereas David Warner was the vice-captain. Both of them were removed from their respective duties after the game. Tim Paine then took over the leadership role and Australia retained the Ashes under him in 2019.

Shane Warne believes David Warner deserves to be in a leadership role

Shane Warne is surprised that Steve Smith is back in the leadership role, whereas Warner is left out. It is said that Warner has been banned for life for any type of leadership role in the side. Warner believes that Warner has the best cricketing brain in the team. According to Warne, If Smith can come back, then Warner can too.

#OnThisDay two years ago, David Warner became the 27th man to hit a Test triple-hundred. Only Brian Lara has gone on to hit 400. Will anyone ever break his record? pic.twitter.com/SZXxxRn94S — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 30, 2021

“With Sandpapergate back in South Africa a few years ago, how can the captain be allowed to take up another leadership role where a player like David Warner, who’s probably got the best cricket brain in the team, isn’t allowed to?” Warne asked.

“If you’re going to ban a player but allow the captain to have another chance, it doesn’t make sense to me.”

“I would’ve thought they’re either both available again, and we’ve all moved on, and we’ve put that in the past, and you can be captain or vice-captain again, or you can’t … I don’t think you can pick and choose one player or not.”

However, Pat Cummins has fully backed Steve Smith as his vice-captain. According to Cummins, Steve is the best player to assist him during the game. The first Ashes 2021 test will be played at the Gabba from 8th December 2021.