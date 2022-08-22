Cricket

“It has changed my perspective towards cricket”: Sanju Samson credits IPL captaincy stint for evolving as a cricketer

"It has changed my perspective towards cricket": Sanju Samson credits IPL captaincy stint for evolving as a cricketer
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Always wondered why IPL teams haven't given him a longer rope": Harsha Bhogle questions IPL teams for not giving opportunities to Jimmy Neesham
Next Article
"Max Verstappen has what it takes to be the best of all time"- Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's legacy will be surpassed by 24-year-old according to former McLaren driver
Cricket Latest News
Former South African batter AB de Villiers has called Virat Kohli one of the greatest ever and backs him to return to form soon.
“Form is temporary, class is permanent”: AB de Villiers calls Virat Kohli as greatest ever cricketer and backs him to return to form soon

Former South African batter AB de Villiers has called Virat Kohli one of the greatest…