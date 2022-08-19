“It rules me out of the India series”: Heather Knight to miss India series and WBBL due to hip surgery

English Women’s cricket team’s captain Heather Knight will miss the white-ball series against India and WBBL in October.

After missing the podium finish at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the English Women’s cricket will be on the road in September, when they will face India for a 3-match T20I and ODI series at home. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Championship.

Ahead of the tournament, the English team suffered a blow when their captain Heather Knight was ruled out of the series. Knight was suffering a hip injury, and she underwent surgery for the same.

Heather Knight ruled out of India series and WBBL

English Women’s cricket team’s captain Heather Knight has undergone hip surgery, and she will be out of action for a few months now. Knight was set to captain London Spirit in the Hundred, but she was ruled out of the whole tournament earlier only. She has now posted an injury update via Twitter.

Knight has confirmed that she will miss the upcoming home series against India in September, whereas she will also miss the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League in Australia in October.

“Surgery (tick) I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon,” Knight wrote on her Twitter.

“Unfortunately, it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab!.”

Surgery ✅ I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year 💪🏼. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab! pic.twitter.com/4Mcwjs2nwN — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 19, 2022

Heather Knight was a part of the English squad in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but she missed the whole tournament due to an injury. Nat Sciver led the English team in the tournament, and they lost in the bronze medal match to New Zealand Women.

Knight is one of the best players of the English Women’s team. She has scored 3548 ODI runs at 36.57, wheras she has scalped 55 wickets in bowling as well.