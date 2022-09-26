“Lying about Warnings”: Heather Knight lashes out at Deepti Sharma’s comments about giving warnings to Charlotte Dean

English captain Heather Knight has lashed out at Deepti Sharma for lying about giving warnings to Charlotte Dean.

Jhulan Goswami got a fitting retirement at the Lord’s in London as India completed a brilliant win over the hosts and completed a white-wash over them. However, the match got headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Deepti Sharma was bowling the 44th over of the English innings and Charlotte Dean was at the non-striker’s end. On the 3rd ball of the over, Dean left the crease before the ball was released from Deepti’s hand, Deepti used her presence of mind and ran Dean out.

After the match, social media was divided into two parts. However, according to the new rules, there is nothing unfair in these kinds of dismissals, and the term ‘Manakading’ comes under the normal run-out category only.

Heather Knight lashes out at Deepti Sharma

English captain Heather Knight was not a part of the ODI series, but she has given his opinion on the controversial run-out dismissal. She said that India were the deserved winners of the match, and the runout of Charlotte Dean was legitimate, and it was well within the rules as well.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate,” Heather Knight tweeted.

Although, in her next tweet, she lashed out at Deepti Sharma on lying about giving warnings to Dean regarding the dismissal. She said that if the team was comfortable about the run-out, they should not have lied about the run-out. Interestingly, Deepti said that they gave warnings to Dean before, and then they ran her out.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the runout, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” Knight added.

“It was our plan because she was doing it repeatedly. We had also warned her. So, according to the guidelines of the rules we did it,” Deepti Sharma said after returning to India.