“It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited”: Glenn Maxwell furious over over his leaked wedding card online

Glenn Maxwell is furious that his wedding card got leaked online, who is set to marry his girlfriend Vini Raman on 27 March 2022.

The news of Glenn Maxwell’s wedding has taken social media by storm. Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman will tie knots on 27 March 2022. The wedding will take place in Melbourne with all the Tamil arrangements. There is also a USP of the card, the card is fully printed in Tamil, and it has created the buzz in India as well.

The wedding will take place over the course of a week. Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman got engaged before the Covid pandemic in 2020. Vini is an Indian-origin girl, who belongs to the Tamil community. She went to Mentone Girls Secondary College in Victoria and completed her studies in medical science.

Although, Maxi is not happy that the news got leaked online. He sent his card to Indian relatives, but they could not stop their excitement.

Glenn Maxwell wanted his marriage to be a personal event

Glenn Maxwell, who was playing the T20I against Sri Lanka said that he was not happy with the leaked news. He insists that they wanted it to be a private event, and they will have to increase the security now.

“It was not ideal,” Maxwell said.

“We’ve got to get extra security for the wedding now.”

“It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends.”

“Next minute, it’s in pretty much every paper over there and I’m getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone.”

“So that was that was a shock. It’s been a busy couple of days.”

Glenn Maxwell is unavailable for the Pakistan tour and will likely miss the starting matches of IPL aswell due to his upcoming wedding. #PAKvAUS — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) February 15, 2022

Glenn Maxwell has not played a test game for over four years now. He is a brilliant player of spin and Australia has to play a lot of games in the sub-continent. He has said that he wants to be available for the Sri Lanka tests.

“I’d love to be available for the Sri Lanka Test matches this year,” said Maxwell.

“There’s still other options and other series that I could potentially put my hand up for.”

It is interesting to note that Maxwell has played all of his 7 test games in Asia. He was dropped from the test side just before the 2017-18 home Ashes. Since his last test, Maxi has just played 16 FC games and he will now play in BBL without any Shield game. Although, Maxwell averages 41.20 in those 16 Shield games.